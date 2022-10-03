Popular New York Eatery ‘Happy’ To Transform Adults To Kids
Some New Yorkers will be "loving it" as they get to enjoy something they loved as children.
McDonald's is now officially offering a Happy Meal for adults.
New York McDonald's Offering Happy Meals For Adults
"Everyone remembers their first Happy Meal® as a kid... and the can't-sit-still feeling as you dug in to see what was inside. That little red box could turn a regular Tuesday into the best. day. ever. And now, we're reimagining that experience in a whole new way – this time, for adults," McDonald's wrote in a press release.
Starting Monday, Oct. 3., McDonald's will be offering toys in adult meal boxes, while supplies last.
McDonald's is teaming up with Cactus Plant Flea Market, a streetwear brand to repackage Happy Meals into something for an older audience.
"We're taking one of the most nostalgic McDonald's experiences and literally repackaging it in a new way that's hyper-relevant for our adult fans," McDonald's USA Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer Tariq Hassan said. "I can't wait to give fans a unique piece of art and culture as we dive headfirst into the dynamic world of Cactus Plant Flea Market together.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
The Cactus Plant Flea Market Box is a first-of-its-kind collaboration, officials say.
"It all starts with the box, which has been totally redesigned in Cactus Plant Flea Market's signature style alongside McD's iconic Golden Arches. The box will be available in-restaurant, in the drive-thru, by delivery or on the McDonald's App starting Oct. 3, while supplies last," the company states.
Adult Happy Meal Now Available at Upstate New York McDonald's
For your adult Happy Meal, you choose between a Big Mac or a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets meal. Each meal also comes with fries, a drink and of course a toy!
"What's a boxed meal at McDonald's without a surprise inside? Open it up to find one of four collectible figurines made just for the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box – Grimace®, the Hamburglar®, and Birdie® are back and are now joined by Cactus Buddy!, exclusively within the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box," McDonald's adds.