Popular Hudson Valley Bar Closed For Movie Filming

A popular bar in the Hudson Valley is closed for the filming of "yet another movie."

Last week on Facebook, The Golden Rail Ale House announced another movie is being shot at the bar which will force the bar to close down at 7 p.m. on Monday. However, in an updated post on Sunday, The Golden Rail Ale House announced they will be closed for all of Monday and will reopen on Tuesday at noon.

"The Golden Rail Ale House will be closed Monday, 11/4/19 for the filming of yet another movie! We will be open on Tuesday @ 12noon," The Golden Rail Ale House wrote.

A movie called Trick filmed at the bar back in March, according to The Golden Rail Ale House. Trick stars Omar Epps and Jamie Kennedy. According to IMDB, the film is based around a "no-nonsense detective tries to track down a mass murderer named Trick, who is terrorizing a small town."

Trick was released last month. It's now available on video-on-demand.

Bar officials wouldn't announce what movie is filming at the bar on Monday but said they would announce more details soon. In 2000, the hit comedy Super Troopers filmed scenes at the Newburgh bar.

Spot a typo? Let us know.