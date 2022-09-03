Popular Chicken Restaurant Planning Move to Village of Wappingers

A wildly popular chicken restaurant chain has its eyes set on an empty storefront in the Village of Wappingers Falls.

The Village of Wappingers continues to attract new businesses to Main Street. Two years ago the New York staple, Patsy's Pizzeria, chose the Village of Wappingers as its first outpost beyond the New York City area. After that, Norma's, one of Brooklyn's favorite bakery cafes, opened up their second location in the former Graceland Tattoo storefront. With the addition of Coupe champagne bar and the new construction taking place next to the Ground Hog, the Village of Wappingers appears to be on the move.

Now it looks like another empty storefront is going to be filled by a takeout restaurant chain that has a huge Hudson Valley following. Kennedy Fried Chicken is planning to open up its newest location at 2667 E Main Street. You may recognize the empty building as the one with the giant American flag painted on it on the corner of Market Street across from DiVine Wine Bar.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Kennedy Fried Chicken already has locations in Poughkeepsie, Beacon, Newburgh, Kingston, Middletown, Monticello and New Windsor. The restaurant chain is known for its no-nonsense menu which showcases fried chicken along with other foods like hot wings, short ribs, burgers, fried fish and even ice cream.

According to the Village of Wappingers, Kennedy Fried Chicken is proposing a takeout restaurant that would include one wall sign and another sign projecting from the building. It's unclear if the chicken chain is planning to keep the American flag mural on the building which has become a Wappingers Falls landmark and popular tourist "selfie" spot.

8 Hudson Valley Restaurants Recognized as Best in Nation Eight restaurants in the Hudson Valley have been named best in the nation in the 2022 Wine Spectator Awards.