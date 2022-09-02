5 Hudson Valley Beaches to Visit Before Summer Ends

With summer sadly coming to a close, here are some area beaches to visit one last time.

Who doesn't love the beach in the summertime? Many might not realize it, but even though we are surrounded by the Hudson River, and not an ocean here in the Hudson Valley, there are still plenty of great beaches throughout the area.

Each year at the end of August, National Beach Day is celebrated. According to National Day Calendar, whether you're at a beach oceanside, at a lake, or river, it's a great day for a beach day.

5 Hudson Valley Beaches to Visit For One Last Time Before Summer Ends

Hopewell Inn Beach Yard

The Hopewell Inn made our lists of Top Hudson Valley Dive Bars back in July and Top Places in the Hudson Valley to Get a Good Whiskey Sour just this month. The Hopewell Inn located at 488 NY-376 in Hopewell Junction, NY is the oldest bar in Dutchess County dating back to the 1800s. While there is no body of water surrounding the bar, they do have a popular outdoor beach and tiki bar. So enjoy the sand, no swimming though.

Kingston Pointe Beach

Kingston Pointe Beach located at Kingston Pointe Park in Kingston, NY has been a "must see" for visitors for over 100 years with beautiful views of the Hudson River, Rhinecliff and the surrounding natural areas.

Canopus Lake Beach

Canopus Lake Beach located at Fahnestock State Park in Putnam Valley, NY has a sandy beach with lifeguards for swimming, rowboat rentals available and great fishing.

Minnewaska Lake Beach

Minnewaska Lake Beach in Gardiner, NY is located at Minnewaska State Preserve and is a popular swimming spot.

Lake Taghkanic

Lake Taghkanic just off the Taconic State Parkway in Ancram, NY has always been a popular destination for Hudson Valley area residents. Whether it's swimming or getting family and friends together for a bbq, it's a great spot. The 1.5-mile-long lake covers 168 acres and has a maximum depth of 40 feet with an average depth of 19 feet. These days, the Lake Taghkanic State Park offers tent and trailer campsites, cabins and cottages, two beaches, picnic areas, paddleboat and kayak rentals, playgrounds, sports fields, a rentable pavilion, a rec hall, and showers. They also offer hiking, biking, swimming, fishing, and more as well.

