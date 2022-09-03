As they say, all you need is love and ice cream. Living in the Hudson Valley makes it easy to access locally owned and delicious ice cream in each village and town. We have a large amount of ice cream stands available to us.

Nothing screams summer like a warm summer night at an ice cream stand.

The Hudson Valley has some of the strangest ice cream flavors around.

Alley Way Ice Cream in Saugerties, NY has Vegan Cold Brew Ice Cream with Magic Donut Dust flavor. The Vegan Stuff in Beacon, NY has a Thai Iced Tea while Bellvale Farms Creamery in Warwick, NY has a flavor called Barn Boots.

Over the past couple of years, I have watched some of my favorite ice cream shops add new and exciting flavors. I have also come across new businesses that bring their own flavor to town.

A new ice cream shop is opening in Dutchess County, NY this September.

Emma's Cafe & Cones, also known as Emma's Cones & Treats will open soon. Hudson Valley residents are excited to see what flavor they bring to town.

Emma's Cafe & Cones is also hiring. This new business is looking for cooks who have experience and can bring creativity to their menu.

Emma's Cafe & Cones is giving the Hudson Valley a sneak peek of their new place.



On site, there will be games such as Connect 4, chess, and cornhole. There will also be a little free library. They will be opening in September of 2022. Follow their journey on social media for updates and announcements.

Emma's Cafe & Cones

Holmes, NY

Where is your favorite ice cream place in the Hudson Valley? Share with us below.

