New York Residents Warned: Beloved Restaurants May Soon Vanish
A very popular restaurant chain is warning that more locations are on the chopping block. Hudson Valley residents could feel the impact. Here’s what we know so far.
Bloomin’ Brands, the parent of Outback Steakhouse and Bonefish Grill, says more locations are going to close in the near future as the company launches a major turnaround campaign.
Bloomin' Brands To Close Even More Locations
In 2024, Bloomin' Brands confirmed plans to close 41 locations across eight states.
Bloomin' Brands closed 21 locations nationwide in October, including at least one Outback Steakhouse in New York.
The Outback Steakhouse at the Merrick Mall in Merrick, New York, is now closed.
The company says it will close about 22 more over the coming years as part of a four‑year restructuring plan. Locations haven't been announced.
Employees will have the chance to work at nearby Bloomin' Brands restaurants, if possible, officials say.
For New York, especially the Hudson Valley region, these closures matter. The local labor market, supply chains, and commercial real‑estate sectors feel ripple effects when national chains pull back.
