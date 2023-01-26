Where are the Authentic Billiard Rooms In The Hudson Valley
Growing up my parents weren't big on having game tables in the house. Pool table, Air Hockey, and other such games were always too big for our space Mom would say. Back when I was a kid those kinds of games needed tables, I predate the internet.
If we wanted to play pool or billiards we had to either go to a friend's house who obviously had a basement big enough for a pool table that's why they had one or we had to wait our turn at the local bar. I spend many Friday nights with my quarters lined up waiting to play the winner.
Places to Play Pool in the Hudson Valley
I am sure your favorite pool table may still be at your favorite hometown bar and waiting to play the winner is part of the fun but if you are ready to play pool in a place dedicated to the game you have to check out the places I found around the Hudson Valley that offers fun play and tournaments.
Out of all the places on the list I can only claim to have been at one. Bacchus Restaurant is a great place to rack 'em up. I enjoy heading to Bacchus for a bite to eat and then working off the calories by walking around a pool table and playing a few rounds. The other places I found that offer a room dedicated to the "cue" sports look like they are worth the trip.