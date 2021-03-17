Police Looking For Answers After Infant Dies in Hudson Valley
Police are continuing to investigate an infant's death in the upper Hudson Valley.
On Monday, March 15, New York State Police from Troop K responded to an address on State Route 203 in the town of Chatham to a 911 call for an unresponsive infant at approximately 3:30 p.m.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Lifesaving techniques were immediately employed by arriving New York State Police Troopers and then taken over by Paramedics from Valatie Rescue Squad, but the infant, unfortunately, did not survive, according to New York State Police.
Police have yet to identify the child or release the child's age or gender. Calls regarding the unresponsive infant came from a mobile home on Route 203, according to NewsSource
Investigators from New York State Police in Livingston responded and the investigation into the infant's death remains ongoing, police say
New York State Police from Troop K includes Westchester, Putnam, Dutchess and Columbia counties.
Keep Reading: