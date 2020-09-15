Police Investigate Recent Shooting in Poughkeepsie

On Friday at approximately 6:01 a.m., the city of Poughkeepsie Public Safety Dispatchers received several calls of alleged gunshots fired near the area of Muldowney Street. Another caller said there was a victim in the same area, authorities say.

When the officers arrived on the scene they found a 21-year-old victim suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the leg and abdomen. The victim was transported by Mobil Life Support to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police have yet to comment on the victim's condition.