Police Investigate Recent Shooting in Poughkeepsie
On Friday at approximately 6:01 a.m., the city of Poughkeepsie Public Safety Dispatchers received several calls of alleged gunshots fired near the area of Muldowney Street. Another caller said there was a victim in the same area, authorities say.
When the officers arrived on the scene they found a 21-year-old victim suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the leg and abdomen. The victim was transported by Mobil Life Support to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Police have yet to comment on the victim's condition.
Evidence of a shooting was located and is being processed, police say. All information is being evaluated and investigated by City of Poughkeepsie Detective Division.
City of Poughkeepsie police are requesting anyone who may have witnessed or have any information regarding this shooting to please call the City of Poughkeepsie Police TIPS LINE at 451-7577.