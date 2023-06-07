Police in Middletown, New York Looking for These ATV Thieves

Two suspects allegedly stole an ATV from a city work site in Orange County. Police are asking for help in identifying and locating these suspects. Can you help?

On Monday, June 6th, 2023 the City of Middletown, New York Police Department announced on Facebook that two suspects allegedly stole an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) from a work site where city workers were performing routine maintenance.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

ATV Stolen in Middletown, NY

Middletown Police are currently investigating the theft of a four-wheeler from the Middletown reservoir property in Orange County. The theft allegedly took place sometime between Sunday, June 5th, and Monday, June 6th, when the two suspects, pictured below, jumped on the ATV and drove off from the reservoir site where city workers were performing maintenance.

City of Middletown Police Department- NY/Facebook City of Middletown Police Department- NY/Facebook loading...

Do You Recognize These Suspects?

Police posted the pictures of the suspects above on Facebook saying, "We are looking for the public’s assistance in identifying the two individuals in the surveillance footage below. The footage is definitely grainy, but we think someone out there might be able to identify them."

SEE ALSO: Big Change to ATV Law in New York

Police didn't share any details about the make or model of the ATV that was stolen and because of the quality of pictures they can't give specific features about the two suspects but are hoping that someone might notice something so if you have any information on the two pictured above or the ATV that was stolen please contact the Police Department at 845-343-3151. Tipsters can also text "Tip Middletown" to 888777.

All calls and text messages will be kept confidential.

13 Most Violent Streets in Middletown, New York