Police: Hudson Valley Man Kills Wife

A Hudson Valley man was charged with murdering his wife, just days after Thanksgiving.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Monday, Nov. 30th, officers from the Village of Liberty Police Department responded to a call for remains discovered in a shed behind a single-family residence on Liberty Street in the Village.

A police investigation determined that a woman died as the apparent result of a domestic dispute, police say. Cedric Clarkson, 49, of Liberty, was subsequently arrested and charged with murder in the second degree, a class A felony, and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, a class A misdemeanor.

Clarkson is accused of killing his wife by blunt force trauma, her body was reportedly found in the shed by the couple's 18-year-old daughter, NewsSource reports.

Clarkson was arraigned before the Town of Liberty Justice Court and remanded to the Sullivan County Jail without bail. The Village of Liberty Police were assisted by the Sullivan County District Attorney’s Office, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police Forensic Investigation Unit. Clarkson is due back in Town of Liberty Court on Dec. 16 at 2:00 p.m.