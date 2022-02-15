Police: FDNY Captain Living in Hudson Valley Dealing Drugs

A search warrant was obtained for an FDNY captain's Hudson Valley home. Police say they seized enough drugs to charge the man with felonies.

The six-month investigation ended in the apprehension of a Hudson Valley man who's being charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and a hallucinogenic substance with intent to sell.

According to the New York Post, Homeland Security and US Postal Inspection Service investigators have been investigating Muhammad S. Iftikhar, a captain with Engine Co. 282 in Borough Park, Brooklyn who was recently put on the eligibility list for battalion chief.

A search warrant was obtained for Iftikhar's home in Goshen resulting in the seizure of 50 grams of anabolic steroids, and over 20 grams of ecstasy, according to police. Iftikhar was allegedly receiving shipments of the illegal substances through the mail, which is why U.S. postal investigators were involved in the search.

During the raid, another resident of the home was also arrested. Police say that 39-year-old Maria Younis was issued a ticket for criminal possession of a controlled substance.

The fire captain, who has an annual salary of $218,000, was suspended for a maximum of 28 days, after which he'll be restricted to desk duty. Iftikhar was charged with the Class B felony of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance Third Degree – Hallucinogenic substance, the Class B felony of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance Third Degree – Hallucinogenic substance with intent to sell, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance Seventh degree, and Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia Second Degree.

