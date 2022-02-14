The 7 Most Popular Diners in Poughkeepsie, New York

Whether you want breakfast, lunch or dinner these restaurants are the favorites in Poughkeepsie, New York.

What is that make diners so amazing? What is the appeal? Is it the quick wait times and convenience? Is it the extended hours? Most of them are open 24 hours or close to it. Is it the large menu with a vast amount of options? Some even sell booze and have ful bars. Diners have always had a home in the Hudson Valley. New Yorkers love them. I think a lot of it is the consistency. You know what to expect at a diner no matter where you are in the country.

Diners are extremely popular in this region and they are only becoming more beloved. Did television have something to do with it? All it takes is one good show to put restaurants on the map. Many people believe that the show, Diners, Drive-ins and Dives have had something to do with the sudden spike in popularity. Does the Mayor of Flavortown really have the pull to get people back in local diners? He just might.

Honestly, I'm getting hungry just thinking about these places. I don't think I've ever had a bad experience at a diner.

Here are some of the top rated diners in Poughkeepsie, New York according to Yelp. The list is in no particular order. Have you been to any of these and do you agree with the list? Did your favorite diner make the cut. Are there any you would like to add?

7 Best Diners in Poughkeepsie, New York

