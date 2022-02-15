Fire During Super Bowl Kills Man in Hudson Valley, New York

A fire during the Super Bowl claimed the life of a longtime Hudson Valley resident. Friends say he was "such a great guy."

On Sunday around 9 p.m., the Washingtonville Fire Department was dispatched to a reported house on fire at 17 Shaw Road in the Town of New Windsor.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a large volume of fire was coming from a 1.5 story private house. A 2nd-alarm was transmitted bringing multiple mutual aids departments to the scene.

As crews entered inside a victim was found a few feet inside the door. The man was found just a few feet from the front door, officials say.

Washingtonville Fire Department

The male victim was removed from the home however his injuries were too severe to begin any type of life-saving measures, the Washingtonville Fire Department states.

The man's name wasn't released. However many on social media say the man was a longtime Hudson Valley resident with many saying he was "such a nice guy."

Washingtonville Fire Department

No one else was found inside the home. Two firefighters suffered what's described as minor injuries. Neither of which required medical treatment.

Washingtonville Fire Department

The cause of the fire is currently being investigated by the New Windsor Police and The Town of New Windsor Office of Fire Prevention.

Washingtonville Fire Department

Washingtonville was assisted by fire departments from; Salisbury Mills, Chester, Vails Gate, Coldenham, Campbell Hall, Maybrook, Cornwall, Montgomery and South Blooming Grove. Woodbury Fire Department was on standby at Washingtonville's firehouse.

