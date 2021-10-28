Photos: Tractor-Trailer Fire Shuts Down New York State Thruway in Hudson Valley
Drivers in the Hudson Valley faced delays when a tractor-trailer caught fire on I-87 in the region.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Photos: Tractor-Trailer Fire Causes Delays on New York State Thruway
On Friday just before 2 p.m., motorists heading north on the New York State Thruway faced delays after a tractor-trailer caught fire in Orange County.
The Woodbury Fire Department and Cornwall firefighters from Highland Engine Company #1 responded to the fire.
The tractor-trailer caught fire on I-87 around mile marker 49.1 near Woodbury.
Firefighters quickly put out the flames.
The cause of the fire is unclear but many believe the driver heated his brakes.
No injuries were reported.
"Tractor trailer fire NYS Thruway northbound M/M 49.1. Thank you to the Cornwall Fire Department ( Highland Engine Company #1 ) for the mutual aid!," the Woodbury Fire Department stated.
The 26 Most Dangerous Counties in New York State
15 New York Towns Among Safest in America
Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York
While no place in the Hudson Valley made the list, the region has received a ton of praise recently.