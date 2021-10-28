Photos: Tractor-Trailer Fire Shuts Down New York State Thruway in Hudson Valley

Drivers in the Hudson Valley faced delays when a tractor-trailer caught fire on I-87 in the region.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Photos: Tractor-Trailer Fire Causes Delays on New York State Thruway

On Friday just before 2 p.m., motorists heading north on the New York State Thruway faced delays after a tractor-trailer caught fire in Orange County.

The Woodbury Fire Department and Cornwall firefighters from Highland Engine Company #1 responded to the fire.

The tractor-trailer caught fire on I-87 around mile marker 49.1 near Woodbury.

Firefighters quickly put out the flames.

The cause of the fire is unclear but many believe the driver heated his brakes.

No injuries were reported.

"Tractor trailer fire NYS Thruway northbound M/M 49.1. Thank you to the Cornwall Fire Department ( Highland Engine Company #1 ) for the mutual aid!," the Woodbury Fire Department stated.

The 26 Most Dangerous Counties in New York State

15 New York Towns Among Safest in America

Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York

While no place in the Hudson Valley made the list, the region has received a ton of praise recently.

Hudson Valley Towns Honored

9 New Fast Food Restaurants Coming to Route 9 It's a fast-food invasion. There are nine new fast-food restaurants slated to open up soon on Route 9 in Dutchess County. Are you ready to hit the drive-thru?

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 80 Businesses

Over 30 Red Flags For Anyone Who Claims To Live in Hudson Valley, NY

Hudson Valley Welcomes Nearly 70 New Eateries We've reported on many restaurant closings, now it's time to highlight nearly 70 businesses that have recently opened in the Hudson Valley.

30 High-Risk Hudson Valley Sex Offenders Recently Moved in New York State

5 New York Schools Districts Ranked in Top 10 in America

Over 60 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

New York Counties With Highest, Lowest COVID Vaccine Rates

'Hudson Valley's Premier Restaurant, Bar' Opening Newburgh Waterfront Location A very popular and award-winning Hudson Valley restaurant and bar is opening a new waterfront location. We got a sneak peek of the menu and location.

All-Time COVID Cases Per County in New York

Help Needed Finding The 39 Most Wanted in New York