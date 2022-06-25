Peek Inside Luxury Riverfront Townhomes Breaking Ground in Beacon

A new luxury community has broken ground on the Hudson River near Beacon and homes will soon be built.

Beacon has become one of the hottest homebuying markets in the country. New York City residents have adopted it as their own, moving out of the hustle and bustle of Manhattan and settling in the once-forgotten Hudson Valley city. Dubbed as "Brooklyn North," Beacon has become a vibrant community with high-end restaurants, breweries and shops.

Toll Brothers is taking advantage of the Hudson Valley real estate boom by launching "Hudson Landing." The luxury community will feature 93 individual homes. These high-end townhouses will feature traditional and carriage-style designs and "stunning" views of the Hudson River while offering close proximity to Main Street in Beacon.

The townhomes will come in various floorplans, featuring two or three bedrooms and up to three-and-a-half baths. Luxury details include open floor plans, gourmet kitchens, home offices and even finished basements. The townhomes range from 1,673 to 3,744 square feet.

The homes will all be part of a luxury community that includes a homeowners association and access to an outdoor pool, tennis court, walking trails and clubhouse. Owners will be able to utilize the Toll Brothers Design Studio in Danbury, Connecticut to help personalize their homes with high-end details and fixtures.

James Fitzpatrick, Group President of Toll Brothers in New York said in a press release that they expect that these townhomes will be extremely popular.

We have experienced extraordinary demand in this area, and we are excited to break ground on our first new homes and model park in this incredible community... Home buyers love the home designs, the picturesque community setting, and the highly desirable location.

The community's model homes are already under construction and work is currently underway on the surrounding land. Toll Brothers says they expect sales to begin at the end of the summer.

