Poughkeepsie Library Hosting Free Summer 2022 Kids Lunch Program
Are you concerned that you will not be able to afford to give your kids a healthy lunch during their summer school break? If you are in the area of the Poughkeepsie Public Library, Adriance Branch, you do have options.
Are your kids picky eaters? Or are they super flexible? If you are concerned about them getting a healthy meal, or worried that your budget can just not stretch to cover the extra pressure of a summer mid-day meal, the Poughkeepsie Public Library might be able to help you out this summer.
Which library is participating in the free summer lunch program for the Summer of 2022?
The Poughkeepsie Library where you will be able to get your kids a free lunch, kids aged 2-18, is the Adriance Public Library Branch, which is located at 93 Market Street, Poughkeepsie, NY.
When will the lunches be served, for the free lunch program?
The lunches will be served starting July 5, 2022, through August 26, 2022. Each day that they are serving there will be two lunch sessions. The first one will be 12-12:30pm and then 12:45pm 1:15pm.
How much will it cost for these lunches? Where will the lunches be served in the library?
The lunches are free and will be served at no cost. The lunches themselves will be served in the Cavallaro Room on the Children’s Floor, at the Market Street location of the Adriance Branch.
Do you need to register in advance to attend the free lunches?
According to the library website, you do not need to register for the lunches in advance. If you need to, please take advantage of the program.
