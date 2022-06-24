Are you concerned that you will not be able to afford to give your kids a healthy lunch during their summer school break? If you are in the area of the Poughkeepsie Public Library, Adriance Branch, you do have options.

Are your kids picky eaters? Or are they super flexible? If you are concerned about them getting a healthy meal, or worried that your budget can just not stretch to cover the extra pressure of a summer mid-day meal, the Poughkeepsie Public Library might be able to help you out this summer.

Which library is participating in the free summer lunch program for the Summer of 2022?

Getty Stock / ThinkStock Getty Stock / ThinkStock loading...

The Poughkeepsie Library where you will be able to get your kids a free lunch, kids aged 2-18, is the Adriance Public Library Branch, which is located at 93 Market Street, Poughkeepsie, NY.

When will the lunches be served, for the free lunch program?

Happy child little girl reading a book. Inna Reznik loading...

The lunches will be served starting July 5, 2022, through August 26, 2022. Each day that they are serving there will be two lunch sessions. The first one will be 12-12:30pm and then 12:45pm 1:15pm.

How much will it cost for these lunches? Where will the lunches be served in the library?

Teacher reading out to students in the library Purestock loading...

The lunches are free and will be served at no cost. The lunches themselves will be served in the Cavallaro Room on the Children’s Floor, at the Market Street location of the Adriance Branch.

Do you need to register in advance to attend the free lunches?

According to the library website, you do not need to register for the lunches in advance. If you need to, please take advantage of the program.

If your kids love the library, what will they think of these NYS Museums?

"Hey, Kids! Who Wants to Go To a Museum?" They Will Say a Big "Yes" to These New York Favorites Here is a list of a dozen New York State museums that kids and teenagers will enjoy to the fullest. They are all pretty much hands-on museums and all encourage interaction with the young visitors.

These Ten Smallest Upstate New York Schools Keep Teaching Their Kids The "3 R's" These are the ten smallest school districts in New York (by enrollment). Notice they are almost exclusively located in the rural parts of Northern New York. Still, credit must be given for the historic nature of these special schools.