Pee-Wee Herman Actor Was from The Hudson Valley

I really hope we don't see Large Marge cruising down Route 9 now.

If you were a kid 1980s and early1990s then you most likely were a fan of Pee-Wee Herman. His checkered suit, red bowtie, innocent antics, and crazy gadgets made him a loveable character. I'm convinced that SpongeBob SquarePants was in some way a rip-off of Pee-Wee Herman. Whether you knew him from Pee-wee's Big Adventure, Big Top Pee-wee or Pee-wee's Playhouse the character earned himself a spot as a pop culture icon.

Get our free mobile app

Fans of Pee-wee Herman received some sad news yesterday. We had say goodbye to Pee-wee. Paul Reubens who created and portrayed the iconic character passed away after privately battling a cancer diagnosis.

Read More: Paul Reubens, Pee-wee Herman Actor, Dies at 70

Did you know that Paul Reubens was actually from Westchester County New York?

Ruebens was born Paul Rubenfeld in Peekskill, New York in 1952. His parents also reportedly owned a lamp store. He eventually would move to Oneonta.

Read More: Pee Wee Herman's Hudson Valley ConnectionWe may have had to say goodbye to Pee-wee but the memories made with generations of fans will live on.

10 Huge Stars You Had No Idea Were From the Hudson Valley