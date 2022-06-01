PD: Man Kicked Pregnant Woman in Stomach in Ulster County

An Ulster County man is accused of kicking, pushing, slapping, spitting and throwing cooking grease on a woman that is six months pregnant.

On Sunday, May 29, around 9:20 a.m. the Saugerties Police Department responded to a 911 call at 86 Livingston Street in the Village of Saugerties for a reported physical domestic dispute.

Saugerties, New York Man Arrested Following Dispute on Livingston Street

Following the police investigation, Saugerties police allege that 29-year-old Enrique L. Plaza of Saugerties was involved in a physical altercation with a pregnant woman.

Police believe Plaza, who lives at the home on Livingston Street, pushed the woman numerous times, slapped the victim numerous times, threw cooking grease on her body and spit in the woman’s face.

PD: Pregnant Woman Kicked in Stomach in Ulster County, New York

He then kicked the woman, who is six months pregnant, in the abdomen, according to the Saugerties Police Department.

The unnamed woman was treated at the scene by paramedics from DIAZ Ambulance. Police did not provide more information about her condition. Authorities also didn't release any information about the baby.

Plaza is also accused of destroying property during the dispute that belonged to the woman. The 29-year-old Saugerties man was arrested at the scene.

Plaza was charged with two counts of criminal mischief in the fourth degree, attempted assault in the third degree and harassment in the second degree.

Plaza was processed at Saugerties Police Department Headquarters and later arraigned in the Village of Saugerties Justice Court, where Plaza was Released on his Own Recognizance. The court also issued a Stay-Away order of Protection on behalf of the unnamed victim.

