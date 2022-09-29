A Hudson Valley man was arrested following a month-long investigation into fake money found at a popular pizzeria.

On Wednesday, the Saugerties Police Department announced an arrest into alleged fake money that was used in Ulster County in August.

Counterfeit Money Used At Saugerties, New York Pizzeria

Google Google loading...

On August 20, 2022, the Saugerties Police Department started an investigation after officers received a complaint from the management of the Slices Restaurant located at 71 Partition Street in the Village of Saugerties, reporting a larceny. Owners told police that a customer purchased items with counterfeit money.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Police detectives investigated and allege that 27-year-old Michael Harrington of the Village of Saugerties purchased pizza and drinks at Slices on August 20 around 2 p.m. using a counterfeit $100 dollar bill. Police did not say how the investigation led to them accusing Harrington of using fake money in Ulster County, New York.

Ulster County, New York Man Accused of Using Fake $100 To Buy Pizza

NYSP NYSP loading...

Harrington was found by police on Wednesday, Sept. 28, and taken into custody without incident. He was charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument in the third degree.

Harrington was processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters and then released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Village of Saugerties on Oct. 24.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.

KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked weather questions...

Are These the 5 Rudest Hudson Valley Towns? Five towns that have been nominated as the rudest!