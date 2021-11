PD: Drunk New York Truck Driver Causes Major Delays on Thruway During Rush Hour

A truck rollover by an alleged drunk driver caused "significant delays" during the morning commute in the Hudson Valley.

Get our free mobile app

On Friday around 8:10 a.m., New York State Police, State Police responded to a report of a rollover crash on the Thruway in the city of White Plains.

A preliminary investigation revealed a 2020 Peterbilt tractor trailer was traveling westbound near exit 8 (White Plains), when it crossed all three westbound lanes and struck the center guiderail, police say.

NYSP

The tractor trailer then overturned and dumped a load of rock debris on the roadway, blocking all westbound lanes and the left and center eastbound lanes.

NYSP

The driver, 55-year-old Billy Robinson of Inwood wasn't injured in the crash but is accused of driving drunk.

aijohn784

He was taken into custody, transported, and processed at State Police Tarrytown where his blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.24 percent, according to police.

Robinson was charged with aggravated driving while iIntoxicated, a misdemeanor. He was turned over to a sober third party and released on appearance tickets returnable to the City of White Plains Court on November 19.

Aleksandra Glustsenko

The crash caused significant traffic delays in the area. All the lanes were reopened after nearly 4 hours of cleanup efforts, officials say.

26 Highest Paying Jobs in New York State It's getting harder and harder to make ends meet living in New York State. So we researched the 26 highest paying jobs in the state. Hudson Valley Post analyzed the most recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to craft our list.

Election Results: New York Voters Approve, Deny Major Changes

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 80 Businesses

Nearly 70 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

Counties in New York With Most Vehicle vs. Animal Crashes

The 26 Most Dangerous Counties in New York State

15 New York Towns Among Safest in America

Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York

While no place in the Hudson Valley made the list, the region has received a ton of praise recently.

Hudson Valley Towns Honored

9 New Fast Food Restaurants Coming to Route 9 It's a fast-food invasion. There are nine new fast-food restaurants slated to open up soon on Route 9 in Dutchess County. Are you ready to hit the drive-thru?

Over 30 Red Flags For Anyone Who Claims To Live in Hudson Valley, NY

Hudson Valley Welcomes Nearly 70 New Eateries We've reported on many restaurant closings, now it's time to highlight nearly 70 businesses that have recently opened in the Hudson Valley.

30 High-Risk Hudson Valley Sex Offenders Recently Moved in New York State

5 New York Schools Districts Ranked in Top 10 in America

New York Counties With Highest, Lowest COVID Vaccine Rates

'Hudson Valley's Premier Restaurant, Bar' Opening Newburgh Waterfront Location A very popular and award-winning Hudson Valley restaurant and bar is opening a new waterfront location. We got a sneak peek of the menu and location.

All-Time COVID Cases Per County in New York

Help Needed Finding The 39 Most Wanted in New York