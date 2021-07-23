PD: Drunk Man Threatens Kids at Hudson Valley Pool, Beats Female Cop
A drunk man is accused of threatening children and later viciously assaulting a female cop.
Recently, New Paltz police responded to Moriello Pool, located at 32 Mulberry Street in the Village of New Paltz for a report of an adult man who was intoxicated and threatening children.
The initial responding officer located the man who was extremely belligerent, uncooperative and with a 9-year-old girl, police say. The man, identified as 45-year-old Aidan S. Sullivan of New Paltz, is also accused of attacking a female officer.
As the officer was escorting Sullivan out of the facility, he attacked and tackled her to the ground, punched her in the face and slammed her head into the ground, officials say. A second officer arrived on the scene and began to assist. Sullivan continued to fight with both officers who were eventually able to take him into custody with the assistance of a third officer.
Sullivan was transported to the New Paltz Police Department for processing where he allegedly continued to be combative and threaten to harm department members.
He was charged with assault, attempted assault, felonies, resisting arrest, endangering the welfare of a child, misdemeanor, and a violation of disorderly conduct.
Sullivan was remanded to the Ulster County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond.
The unnamed female officer sustained physical injuries and was treated by the New Paltz Rescue Squad. This marks the fifth time in two weeks that a uniformed member of the New Paltz Police Department has been physically attacked in the course of their duties, according to police.
