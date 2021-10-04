PD: 2 Injured After Drunk Hudson Valley Man Crashes Into Truck

Two people were seriously injured after an alleged unlicensed drunk Hudson Valley man crashed into their truck.

On Friday at 8:45 a.m., Saugerties police responded to a motor vehicle crash on State Route 212 at the intersection of Glasco Turnpike. Upon arrival first responders found occupants of a 2019 Toyota Tacoma trapped in the vehicles and had to be extricated out of the vehicle by firefighters from the Centerville Fire Department.

Both occupants were treated at the scene by paramedics from DIAZ Ambulance. A passenger was later airlifted by Life Net to the Albany Medical Center.

The driver of the pickup truck was transported to the WMC Health Alliance Hospital Broadway Campus in Kingston for treatment.

Police did not release their names or conditions.

An investigation determined 29-year-old Vincent Rudolph of Woodstock was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu in an easterly direction on State Route 212 when a 2019 Toyota Tacoma traveling North on Glasco Turnpike entered route 212 into the path of the Malibu, police say.

The impact of the crash sent the Tacoma Pickup truck into a utility pole. The Malibu came to rest off the shoulder of the roadway.

Rudolph was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, for a prior DWI, a felony, DWI, operating with ignition interlock device and speed not reasonable.

