Parts of New York Hit With 10 Inches of Snow, 8 in Hudson Valley

Depending on where you live in New York Friday's snowstorm brought a little or a lot of snow. We have a complete list of what areas got hit with the most or least.

According to the National Weather Service, parts of the Lower Hudson Valley received close to 8 inches of snow. While most of the Mid-Hudson region dealt with 2 to 3 inches.

South of the Hudson Valley some Empire State residents were shocked to find nearly 10 inches of snow. Where was the most snow? How much snow did your area get? See the full list below:

Snowfall Totals For Friday's Storm Across New York Despite not much snow in the forecast, a number of local residents actually dealt with over one foot of "surprise" snow.

...Bronx County...

East Tremont 8.0 in 0801 AM 01/07 Public

Parkchester 7.4 in 1000 AM 01/07 Trained Spotter

1 W East Tremont 7.1 in 0720 AM 01/07 CO-OP Observer

2 S Co-Op City 6.7 in 0902 AM 01/07 Broadcast Media

...Kings County...

1 SE Greenpoint 7.1 in 0900 AM 01/07 Public

2 E Coney Island 6.5 in 0800 AM 01/07 Trained Spotter

1 SSW Flatbush 6.4 in 0900 AM 01/07 Broadcast Media

3 SSE Flatbush 6.0 in 0830 AM 01/07 Public

Greenpoint 6.0 in 0900 AM 01/07 Public

1 NNE Bay Ridge 6.0 in 1200 PM 01/07 Emergency Mngr

...Nassau County...

Glen Cove 9.3 in 0910 AM 01/07 Public

1 N Syosset 8.9 in 0915 AM 01/07 Trained Spotter

1 SSE Mill Neck 8.8 in 1020 AM 01/07 Public

Syosset 8.3 in 0700 AM 01/07 Trained Spotter

Elmont 8.2 in 1018 AM 01/07 Public

East Williston 8.2 in 1020 AM 01/07 Public

Levittown 8.0 in 0830 AM 01/07 Public

Plainview 8.0 in 0939 AM 01/07 Public

Merrick 7.7 in 0911 AM 01/07 Trained Spotter

Plainview 7.6 in 0952 AM 01/07 Public

Oyster Bay 7.5 in 0757 AM 01/07 Public

2 ENE Bethpage 7.5 in 0800 AM 01/07 Public

Jericho 7.1 in 0651 AM 01/07 Public

Massapequa 7.0 in 0730 AM 01/07 Public

East Meadow 7.0 in 0830 AM 01/07 NWS Employee

1 NNE Massapequa 6.7 in 0915 AM 01/07 Trained Spotter

Manhasset Hills 6.7 in 1100 AM 01/07 Trained Spotter

Seaford 6.5 in 0623 AM 01/07 Public

1 SSW East Rockaway 6.5 in 0700 AM 01/07 Trained Spotter

Baldwin Harbor 6.3 in 0800 AM 01/07 Trained Spotter

New Hyde Park 6.2 in 1145 AM 01/07 Trained Spotter

West Hempstead 5.5 in 0600 AM 01/07 Trained Spotter

...New York County...

Midtown Manhattan 6.2 in 0700 AM 01/07 Public

Central Park 5.8 in 0100 PM 01/07 Official NWS Obs

2 SSE Greenwich Village 5.5 in 0649 AM 01/07 Broadcast Media

...Orange County...

1 WNW Monroe 3.5 in 0745 AM 01/07 Trained Spotter

2 SW Greenwood Lake 3.5 in 1000 AM 01/07 Public

New Windsor 2.9 in 0930 AM 01/07 Public

3 WNW Warwick 2.5 in 1130 AM 01/07 Trained Spotter

5 SSW Otisville 2.1 in 0815 AM 01/07 Trained Spotter

...Putnam County...

Putnam Valley 3.0 in 1000 AM 01/07 Broadcast Media

...Queens County...

NYC/La Guardia 9.7 in 0100 PM 01/07 Official NWS Obs

1 SW Russell Gardens 7.9 in 1030 AM 01/07 Trained Spotter

1 S Lake Success 7.9 in 1255 PM 01/07 Amateur Radio

1 SSW Bayside 7.7 in 0930 AM 01/07 Trained Spotter

1 SE Elmhurst 7.5 in 0815 AM 01/07 Trained Spotter

1 SSW Bayside 7.3 in 0944 AM 01/07 Public

Howard Beach 7.0 in 0700 AM 01/07 Trained Spotter

1 S Astoria 7.0 in 1000 AM 01/07 Public

Jackson Heights 6.8 in 0800 AM 01/07 Trained Spotter

1 NW Elmhurst 6.5 in 0700 AM 01/07 Trained Spotter

NYC/JFK 6.2 in 0100 PM 01/07 Official NWS Obs

Elmhurst 6.0 in 0627 AM 01/07 Public

Howard Beach 5.8 in 0915 AM 01/07 Broadcast Media

2 N Ozone Park 5.5 in 0630 AM 01/07 Public

1 SE Elmhurst 5.5 in 0820 AM 01/07 Trained Spotter

...Richmond County...

1 W Huguenot 5.3 in 0825 AM 01/07 Trained Spotter

Westerleigh 4.3 in 0830 AM 01/07 Public

...Rockland County...

Spring Valley 4.0 in 1215 PM 01/07

New Hempstead 3.9 in 0800 AM 01/07 Public

Stony Point 3.3 in 0800 AM 01/07 Trained Spotter

Nyack 3.0 in 0945 AM 01/07 Public

...Suffolk County...

Setauket-East Seta 8.7 in 0900 AM 01/07 Public

1 ESE Huntington Station 8.6 in 0800 AM 01/07 Trained Spotter

1 WNW Stony Brook 8.6 in 0930 AM 01/07 NWS Employee

1 NE Dix Hills 8.6 in 0950 AM 01/07 Public

1 S Centereach 8.0 in 0900 AM 01/07 NWS Employee

Commack 8.0 in 0945 AM 01/07 Broadcast Media

1 NE Lake Ronkonkoma 8.0 in 1000 AM 01/07 NWS Employee

Saint James 8.0 in 1025 AM 01/07 Trained Spotter

1 WNW Babylon 7.9 in 1039 AM 01/07 Trained Spotter

1 ENE East Northport 7.8 in 0800 AM 01/07 Trained Spotter

Miller Place 7.8 in 1000 AM 01/07 Public

2 S Deer Park 7.6 in 0930 AM 01/07 Public

1 SSW Miller Place 7.5 in 0900 AM 01/07 Public

1 SSE Sayville 7.3 in 0845 AM 01/07 NWS Employee

Smithtown 7.2 in 0951 AM 01/07 Public

Central Islip 7.1 in 0810 AM 01/07 Public

Shirley 7.0 in 0735 AM 01/07 Public

1 S Bayport 7.0 in 0800 AM 01/07 NWS Employee

Islip 7.0 in 1200 PM 01/07 Trained Spotter

Bay Shore 6.8 in 0952 AM 01/07 NWS Employee

Calverton 6.6 in 1045 AM 01/07 Trained Spotter

Islip Airport 6.6 in 0100 PM 01/07 Official NWS Obs

East Northport 6.5 in 0650 AM 01/07 Public

1 SW Amityville 6.5 in 1015 AM 01/07 Public

North Patchogue 6.5 in 1018 AM 01/07

North Patchogue 6.5 in 1018 AM 01/07 Public

Upton 6.4 in 1250 PM 01/07 Official NWS Obs

Manorville 6.2 in 0715 AM 01/07 Public

East Hampton 6.1 in 1000 AM 01/07 Public

Babylon 6.0 in 0756 AM 01/07 Public

1 S North Bellport 6.0 in 0800 AM 01/07 Trained Spotter

Mattituck 6.0 in 1030 AM 01/07 Trained Spotter

Orient 6.0 in 1213 PM 01/07 Trained Spotter

1 W Upton 5.7 in 0700 AM 01/07 Official NWS Obs

2 NW Peconic River 5.7 in 0833 AM 01/07 NWS Employee

Bellport 5.1 in 0720 AM 01/07 Public

Babylon 5.0 in 0810 AM 01/07 Public

Lake Ronkonkoma 5.0 in 1018 AM 01/07 Trained Spotter

...Westchester County...

Port Chester 7.8 in 0725 AM 01/07 Public

1 E Pelham Manor 7.7 in 0700 AM 01/07 Public

Larchmont 7.5 in 1000 AM 01/07 Public

1 NW New Rochelle 7.3 in 0954 AM 01/07 Public

White Plains 7.0 in 0812 AM 01/07 Trained Spotter

2 N Mamaroneck 7.0 in 1100 AM 01/07 Public

Yonkers 6.8 in 1015 AM 01/07 Trained Spotter

Hastings-on-Hudson 6.5 in 0834 AM 01/07 Public

Hartsdale 6.3 in 0930 AM 01/07 Trained Spotter

Armonk 6.3 in 0932 AM 01/07 Public

1 NNE Hastings-on-Hudson 6.0 in 1240 PM 01/07 Public

1 SE Croton-on-Hudson 4.8 in 0940 AM 01/07 Trained Spotter

2 E Ossining 4.5 in 1100 AM 01/07 Public

Montrose 3.8 in 0930 AM 01/07 Trained Spotter

