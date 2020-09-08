Orange County Man Accused of Sexually Abusing Child

An Orange County man was charged with sexually abusing a child.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Friday, New York State Police from the Livingston barracks arrested 55-year-old John E. Suchomel of Monroe for sexual abuse in the 1st degree, a class D felony.

A law enforcement tip led to an investigation that determined Suchomel sexually abused a child under the age of 13 in the village of Philmont, police say. More information about the investigation wasn't released.

Suchomel was arraigned before the village of Philmont Court and remanded to the Columbia County Jail in lieu of $2,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond. He is next scheduled to appear before the court on Wednesday at noon.