Orange County Choppers Building Dream Bike to Help Hudson Valley

Despite now living in the Sunshine State, Paul Teutul Sr. still clearly holds the Hudson Valley near and dear to his heart.

In December 2020, Hudson Valley Post reported Paul Teutul Sr. and his Orange County Choppers crew were fleeing New York and moving to Florida.

Despite moving down to Florida, Orange County Choppers is still finding ways to help out the Hudson Valley.

Voting for the 2021 Dream Chopper competition is now open. It's an online fan voting competition where riders, motorcycle lovers, and Orange County Choppers' fans from around the world can compete for a once in a lifetime experience — to design and help build their dream chopper alongside Paul Teutul Sr., along with the chance to appear on the show with the OCC crew.

"We're about ready to design your dream bike. If you're a real biker, I know you've got a dream bike in mind. This is your chance to join me on the show where, together, we'll build your dream chopper," Orange County Choppers founder Paul Teutul Sr. said in a press release.

The Dream Chopper competition is also a cause-based marketing campaign to benefit the Hudson Valley SPCA, which is an organization close to Teutul's heart, officials say.

Last year the Dream Chopper competition donated $269,000 to the no-kill shelter. This year, it aims to further raise awareness for the animal sanctuary while providing a unique experience for one incredible motorcycle enthusiast.

Orange County Choppers is also building another charity bike, this one is called the Bike for Braxton.

