Two Unbelievable Things About Neversink, the New York Town You’ve Never Heard Of

Here are 5 things we learned about Neversink!

One thing I absolutely love about our ability to celebrate a new town in the area every week is that we get to learn so much about towns that we never knew before. This week the "Wolf Hometown of the Week" is the town of Neversink, New York located in Sullivan County.

Honestly, I don't think I've ever been to Neversink, so I had no idea that it was full of some pretty amazing history and thanks to fans of the Wakin' Up with CJ and Jess Show we learned a bunch about Neversink.

Original Town is Underwater

Kaitlyn texted us, "Have lived in Neversink my whole life and the original town is underwater in the Neversink reservoir." Todd called us to make sure that we understood that the original town didn't flood, it was flooded on purpose to create the Neversink reservoir, which feeds water to New York City.

Blue Balls Falls

Jonathan texted us, "I've lived in Neversink for a few years now and if you go throw the town. You must stop at "blue balls falls" for a swim. We call it that because it could be 100 degrees out and the water still will be 50 degrees. Crystal clear water and it's 20 ft deep."

A "DRY" Town

Back around 1935, Neversink passed a law that prohibiting the sale of any alcoholic beverages in the town, which stayed on the books until 2015. In 2015 the dry law was adjusted and now allows restaurants to serve alcohol but according to Wikipedia the ban on alcohol sales remains in effect for convenience stores.

General Store

The Neversink General Store is located at 4 Schumway Rd in Neversink and from what everyone is telling us, they have some amazing BBQ!!

Indian Meaning

Pat texted us that, "Neversink was translated from an Indian word meaning fast-moving water."

Thank you to everyone who shared all of these great tidbits of information and remember every Monday at 6:45 a.m. Jess and I spin the "Wheel O' Towns" to pick out a new Wolf hometown of the week.

