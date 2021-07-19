Guac Taco & Tequila Bar is the newest addition to the Taco and Mexican food scene in New Paltz.

Guac Taco and Tequila Bar 7-14-2021 via Facebook

According to their Instagram and Facebook posts they opened this week at 45 Main Street in the Village of New Paltz, next to the Post Office. From the looks of the pictures they have shared they will be offering some very original menu items and signature drinks.

Guac Taco & Tequila Bar is open 7 days a week and the offer both dine-in and take-out. On thier website they refer to themselves as "A family owned business with a Mexican soul and a New Paltz heart." The menu lists Cactus Salsa, Shrimp Cocktail among it's starters they even have a guacamole sampler.

New Platz is no stranger to Mexican faire. There are actually quite a few places that people enjoy Tacos and more in town. We compiled a list so you can create your own Taco crawl with a Tequila chaser if you want.

List of Mexican Food Choices in New Paltz

Mexican Kitchen - 15 1/2 North Front Street - 845-255-5070 - They offer a great selection for Late breakfast, lunch and dinner. Enjoy Huevos Rancheros, Quesadillas plus gluten free and vegan options.

Los Jalapenos - 25 North Chestnut Street - 845-255-9000 - You can order online for carryout. They have Chicken Tortilla Soup, Fried Shrimp Taco and other favorites including vegan options.

La Charla - 127 Main Street - 845-633-8276 - Eat in or takeout open Tuesday through Sunday they offer tacos, fajitas and more. They also offer a signature cocktail menu.

Mexicali Blue - 87 Main Street - 845-255-5551 - Voted best burrito in America by the Food Network, they have takeout and delivery. They offer grilled to order fish and meat burritos. They have tacos, guacamole and more.

Orale Mexico - 11 Old Route 299 - 845-255-0220 - a full service restaurant and bar they offer eat in and take out with Carry Out Kings. They have a lunch and dinner menu and even offer a menu for kids.

Taco Shack - 255 Main Street - unfortunately closed permanently during the pandemic.