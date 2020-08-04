Onions Sold in New York Linked to Salmonella Outbreak

Onions that have been shipped and sold in all 50 U.S. states have been linked to a recent salmonella outbreak.

Fox News reports that nearly 400 people have been affected by a recent salmonella outbreak. This is now found to be linked to several onion brands, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). The grower, Thomas International Inc., is based in California and has voluntarily recalled a variety of onions.

According to Fox News, the onions were shipped from May 1 to now. Red, yellow, white, and sweet yellow onions have all been recalled by Thomas under 11 brands. Thes brands are Thomson Premium, TLC Thomson International, Tender Loving Care, El Competitor, Hartley's Best, Onions 52, Majestic, Imperial Fresh, Kroger, Utah Onions, and Food Lion

So far, New York State has had four salmonella cases, according to Fox News. It is unclear what grocery stores these onions have been sold at. It is also unclear where the cases have occurred in New York State. Symptoms include diarrhea, fever, stomach cramps, and more. Recovery is expected without treatment, usually. If you suspect you have a salmonella infection, please contact your healthcare provider.