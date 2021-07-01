One Charged in Fatal Shooting of Lower Hudson Valley Man

An 18 year old Mount Vernon, NY resident was arraigned on a charge of manslaughter in the first degree.

Following the June 28th shooting and killing of a Sleepy Hollow man, the Westchester District Attorney announced the arraignment of 18 year old Emmanuel Valentin Perez on the charge of manslaughter in the first degree.

Following his arrest on June 29th, the day after the incident, Valentin Perez remains in custody at the Westchester County Jail.

The deadly incident, which took place in Margotta Courts Park in the village of Sleepy Hollow, in the lower Hudson Valley, on June 28th, left 32 year old Manual Salazar dead after he was shot. Salazar was transported to Westchester County Medical Center where he later died. A second victim, whose name was not released, also sustained a gunshot wound, but was treated and has since been released.

The District Attorney's office offered their thanks to the law enforcement officers who were involved in the June 28th case, citing assistance from the Sleepy Hollow Police Department, Westchester County Police, as well as the FBI's Safe Streets Task Force.

In a statement issued by Sleepy Hollow DA Miriam E. Rocah,

We extend our deepest condolences to Mr. Salazar’s family, and we have already reached out to them to offer victim support services. We share Westchester residents’ concerns about gun violence and will continue to fight this problem aggressively.

