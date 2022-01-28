A Huge Retailer is Coming to Hudson in February… and They’re Hiring

Is this another sign that we're coming out of the worst COVID has thrown at us? Despite the massive increase in online shopping, it's encouraging to see businesses both large and small continuing to invest in the Hudson Valley. Come February, there will be good news for bargain hunters and jobseekers alike, because one of the largest clothing brands in the country is coming to Hudson, NY.

Old Navy at the Crossings at Fox Run in Newington, New Hampshire Townsquare Media loading...

Heads up, Hudson, because here comes Old Navy. Back in 2019, the retailer announced that they would be opening a planned 800 new stores in the US as part of their new official independence from the Gap, and it looks like the pandemic didn't slow down their plans. Their mission was to focus on smaller towns and "off-mall" locations, which is exactly what seems to be happening with their new location planned for 316 Fairview Ave. Some more good news: they're currently hiring.

Google Maps Coming soon... an Old Navy location (Google Maps) loading...

According to their website, Old Navy is hiring for what they are calling their "Greenport Commons" location in Hudson, NY. Current openings include positions for sales associates, a retail supervisor, and an assistant manager. In addition to 50% off clothes, all positions also receive 401(k) benefits and health insurance.

On a personal note, Old Navy was my JAM when I was growing up in Ulster County. No back-to-school shopping trip was complete without a stop at their location in the Hudson Valley Mall, and you'd better believe I rocked the hell out of those carpenter jeans. So (affordable) hats off to Old Navy for including Hudson in their expansion plans and bringing not only clothes, but more jobs to the Hudson Valley.

26 Highest Paying Jobs in New York State It's getting harder and harder to make ends meet living in New York State. So we researched the 26 highest paying jobs in the state. Hudson Valley Post analyzed the most recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to craft our list.

Each Hudson Valley County's Median Household Income From Wealthiest to Poorest