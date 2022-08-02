NYSP: Impaired HV Woman Flees Police in Mustang, Gets 31 Tickets

A Hudson Valley woman received 31 tickets after allegedly leading New York State Police on a high-speed chase in the region while impaired by drugs.

On Monday, August 1, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed an Orange County woman driving a Mustang was given 31 tickets following a traffic stop in Orange County.

On Sunday, July 21 around 11:52 p.m., New York State Police troopers observed a 2020 Ford Mustang traveling on Peenpack Trail in Huguenot, a hamlet of Deerpark, in alleged violation of several New York State Vehicle and Traffic Laws.

The driver of the 2020 Ford Mustang, 29-year-old Brittaney Brush of Huguenot did not stop when troopers tried to pull the Mustang over, police say.

Police followed her to a home on Somarelli Drive and exit the vehicle. When troopers attempted to take her into custody, Brush fled the area on foot, officials say.

She was taken into custody after a brief foot chase. A search of the Ford Mustang allegedly yielded a small number of drugs.

Brush was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the event degree, criminal use of drug paraphernalia in the second degree, fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, obstruction of governmental administration and driving while ability impaired by drugs.

She was also issued 31 tickets. She was released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Deerpark Court.

