ALERT: Credit Card Scam Circulating in Hudson Valley Mailboxes

With the increased use of our cell phones and being on social media, there are even more ways for scammers to try to reach us.

We may recognize a direct message on our social media account that seems off or even a phone call from a scammer. However, reaching a letter in the mail can almost seem as if it may be more real and official from a company.

We have also been taught how to properly avoid being scammed with our credit cards and how to monitor our accounts. There hasn't been a lot of fraud via mail recently which is why it's important to be aware of the latest scam in the Hudson Valley.

In the past, we have received letters that may have stated that we have a claim and have been selected. These scams may have requested that you share your personal information to continue.

A recent scam has occurred via mail in the Hudson Valley.

I received a letter in the mail and at first, it looked real and I believed it. After a while, I talked with friends and family who also thought that it could be a scam.

I decided to google the phone number and found other people claiming that it was a scam and to avoid contacting the number.

After reading reviews about this letter, I called the number that was provided.

I called the number that was at the top of the letter. When I called, it said "Press 1 for English or 2 for Spanish to continue." I proceeded with pressing 1 for English. A few minutes later I was transferred to a man who said "Hello this is Chris."

I explained to Chris how I received this letter in the mail and believed it to be a scam so I wanted him to explain his company to me. Being completely surprised, the man who claimed to be Chris stated that the company helps people with debt. I asked "Chris" how the company finds people to send this same letter to and where he got my information from.

The man proceeded to hang up on me. I knew that it was important to share this information with residents of the Hudson Valley who may or may not believe that this is a scam.

What can we do to protect ourselves from scammers?

There are plenty of ways that we can protect ourselves from any type of fraud. Most importantly, be sure to monitor your account and shred any documents that have personal information on them.

Think twice about sharing any personal information and share or report suspicious activity that you suspect.

Have you ever received a letter in the mail that seemed as if it was a scam? Share your story with us below.

