Massive Halloween Candy Shortage Will Happen in New York?

Hershey released a statement late last week that sent candy lovers into a tizzy. The candy company says they will not be able to keep up with demand this Halloween.

The CEO of Hershey Michele Buck wrote a release and stated:

We will not be able to fully meet consumer demand due to capacity constraints. "I think generally we continue to see struggles across the supply chain [W]e're now starting to see bigger concerns relative to scarcity of ingredients needing to leverage different suppliers at higher cost and price points in order to secure production."

I am sure you are asking the things that we asked, too. Like, 'why can't they just start making more right now?' or 'why can't they just buy more supplies ahead of time?'

STOP.

Everyone is reporting that you won't be able to get ANY Halloween candy this year. But, that is not what she said. CEO Michele Buck said that the candy demand keeps going up and up every year and they are going to have a hard time keeping up with demand. Of course, technically if they cannot keep up, that would cause a shortage. But, there IS going to be candy in the stores. There are more candy options besides Hershey and their Peanut Butter Cups and Kit Kats.

You might just want to go now to get your Halloween candy and be ready!

There is a website called CandyStore.com that lists the most popular candies in each state in the United States. What is the most popular Halloween candy in New York? In New York State, Sour Patch Kids was the most popular candy followed by Hot Tamales and Candy Corn (CANDY CORN!!! That's disgusting, New York!)

Here are some of the most interesting facts that Candy Store shared:

A house will spend about $30.40 on average on Halloween candy to distribute.

Most Halloween shopping is done in the first 2 weeks of October.

In Oregon, full-sized candy bars are the norm for trick-or-treaters to receive

Overall Halloween spending is expected to be $10.14B in 2021

