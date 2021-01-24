NY State’s Favorite Candy Might Not Melt in Your Hand

Have you ever sat down and thought to yourself, what is the favorite candy for everyone in the United States? Too big? What about just New York State? What do you think that it is?

Reeses Peanut Butter cups would probably be my number one guess, maybe KitKat or Twik coming in right after that? Hmmm. But since so many people have peanut allergies would the number one choice be something that has peanut butter in it? What ever happened to York Peppermint Patty's? Would they ever make someones "top" list?

Top Data via press release

The folks at Top Data, were challenged to find out what the top candy is in each of the 50 United States.

Will the results surprise you? Or have you already guessed?

Here is their breakdown of the top candy nationwide:

M&M's being the number 1 in 20 different states Skittles is in second as the number one is 17 states Kit-Kat came in third.

What is your favorite? I am sure you are thinking about it now. Ugh! I want them all.

According to the same survey, here is what is the Top Candy winners for the State of New York. Ready?

M&M's Skittles the regular ones not the super sour ones Reese's Peanut Butter Cups Kit-Kat's Snickers Bar's

Do you agree? Granted, the survey only was about the 'regular' flavor, because I know that I do, from time-to-time mind you, enjoy a handfull of M&M's, but I like the almond, the peanut or the peanut butter. I have to have a little bit of something to break up all that chocolate.

If you had to share your top 5 with us, what would they be?

Make sure to brush your teeth after! :)

