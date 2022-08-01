Best Places in the Hudson Valley to Sample Greek Cuisine

There is something about the summer where I crave Greek food. I think it is the fact that it is County Fair season, and each year, I'm always drawn to the gyro food trucks. I got in on the action a little earlier than usual this year by going to the Saratoga County Fair. While I was there, I got some great chicken souvlaki. It was delicious. How authentic it truly is is not for me to decide, but it was amazing nonetheless.

I've become a big fan of Mediterranean Xpress in the Poughkeepsie Galleria. For years, my go-to place in the food court has been Taco Bell, but I love how fresh Mediterranean Xpress's food tastes. Plus, they typically have a great selection of deserts in the display case, and I am a sucker for carrot cake. Not necessarily Greek, but it will draw me in and get me to order a gyro, falafel, or souvlaki.

I've been on a real Greek food kick lately, and in case you are, too, you're going to need to hit up these places in the Hudson Valley to sample some great Greek cuisine. We centered thsi around a staple, the gyro. Like Americans are known for our burgers, Italians are known for their pizza and pasta, how the French are known for their wines, I think it's safe to say the Greek's are known for their gyros.

Which of these places have you been to? Do you agree with this list? Let us know your thoughts in the app!

11 Best Gyro Restaurants in the Hudson Valley According to Google These Hudson Valley gyro restaurants have been highly rated on Google, with a rating no lower than 3.9, with more than 100 reviews.

