Mass Exodus: Nearly 50,000 Leave New York City For Hudson Valley
For the first time in over a decade, the Hudson Valley's population increased.
The Hudson Valley Pattern For Progress recently released its Moving In, Moving Out report which had some interesting findings.
Hudson Valley Increases Population For First Time In Over A Decade
The Hudson Valley Pattern For Progress looked into data released by the federal government which showed more people moved into the Hudson Valley than moved out for the first time in a decade.
"A batch of data shows that thousands of people moved into the Hudson Valley during the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. In fact, pandemic-driven migration throughout the United States resulted in the Hudson Valley gaining more people than it lost for the first time in more than a decade," Hudson Valley Pattern For Progress states.
Hudson Valley Pattern For Progress analyzed nine counties in the region, Dutchess, Orange, Ulster, Putnam, Sullivan, Rockland, Westchester, Greene and Columbia counties by looking into home address changes on tax returns in 2019 and 2020.
The Hudson Valley's nine counties gained 105,716 people while 105,087 moved out of the region.
"The Hudson Valley gained 629 people, the first net gain in more than a decade," Hudson Valley Pattern For Progress wrote in its Moving In, Moving Out report.
While it's a small increase, it's a "noteworthy reversal" because the region was losing about 5,000 more residents than it gained each year from 2016-2019.
The Hudson Valley's population decreased by 7,255 people from 2015-2016.
Thousands Moved From New York City to The Hudson Valley
Hudson Valley Pattern For Progress confirmed what many Hudson Valley residents assumed, thousands moved from New York City to the Hudson Valley during the peak of the COVID pandemic.
In fact, nearly 50,000 moved from New York City to the Hudson Valley while 15,000 moved from the Hudson Valley to New York City.
"Migration into and out of the Hudson Valley affects many aspects of life across the region, including schools, businesses, taxes, and the number of Congressional seats assigned to New York," Hudson Valley Pattern For Progress writes.
Below is the number of New York City residents who moved into each county in the Hudson Valley:
Columbia County: 1,091
Dutchess County: 5,906
Greene Couty: 566
Orange County: 5,849
Putnam County: 1,372
Rockland County: 4,751
Sullivan County: 1,665
Ulster County: 2,421
Westchester County: 25,021