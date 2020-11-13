NYS Thruway Officially Goes Cashless

The New York State Thruway has solidified a major change.

According to a press release from Governor Cuomo's office, the New York State Thruway system is officially cashless. This is actually over a month ahead of schedule. The new cashless system goes live overnight between Friday, November 13, into Saturday, November 14. The new cashless system will take place simultaneously at the 58 tolling locations across the 450-mile span of the New York State Thruway.

Governor Cuomo said:

"The completion of this exciting new project will help Thruway travelers save time, as well as reduce traffic, cut greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality all along the system. Getting this cashless tolling system done and getting it done early shows that -even in these trying times - New York will never stop innovating and never stop building for its future"

The cashless system switch will be taking place overnight to limit the impact on traffic. When the cashless system goes live, cash will no longer be accepted as a form of toll payment, according to the press release. Printed toll tickets will also no longer be handed out. You can only pay tolls via E-ZPass or by mailed billing.

According to the press release, drivers are encouraged to sign up for E-ZPass. Current E-ZPass customers are encouraged to sign up for mobile alerts and to properly mount Tags to their windshield. All drivers, regardless of residency, can sign up for a New York E-ZPass account at E-ZPassNY.com or by calling the E-ZPass Toll Free Customer Service Center at 800-333-TOLL (8655). Multiple tolls across the Hudson Valley allow you to sign up for E-ZPass as well.