Mayor Honors Rock Fantasy In Middletown For 35 Years In Business

The popular Rock Fantasy in Middletown has been a staple in the Hudson Valley for more than three decades. On Thursday Middletown Mayor Joe DeStefano honored owner Stephen Keeler and his team with a certificate of recognition for his role in playing a vital role in the community.

Open seven days a week noon - 7, they're known as being a great place to stock up CD's, vinyl, concert shirts, smoke shop items and more. Keeler is also well known in the pinball community and has a number of pinball machines on site in the shop.

The certificate from Mayor DeStefano reads:

Stephen Keeler is awarded this certificate in recognition of his service to the Middletown community as a long term business owner. For 35 years Stephen has owned and operated Rock Fantasy Concert and Smoke Shop. Originally located at 75 West Main Street, Rock Fantasy is now located at 12 East Main Street in Downtown Middletown. We recognize Stephen as a valued member of the Middletown Community and recognize Rock Fantasy as a downtown institution. We congratulate Stephen for 35 years in business and look forward to many more to come.

Keeler decided to move around the corner in late 2019 to take advantage of the extra space the new location offered. Like many Hudson Valley businesses affected by the pandemic, Rock Fantasy was forced to initially close down. In the meantime, they launched a new online store until things would begin to open back up a few months later. Now that the shop is back in business they are following all the necessary COVID regulations and are offering a safe shopping experience.

A huge racing and heavy metal fan in addition to being a pinball aficionado, you can check out Keeler's Rock Fantasy YouTube page HERE.