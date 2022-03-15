There will be a day that recreational use marijuana is sold and grown in New York State. When will that day be? Your guess is as good as mine, but every day it does become closer to reality.

This week Governor Hochul took another step towards recreational use marijuana being grown in New York State.

Which farmers in New York State can apply for an "Adult-Use" grow license?

This week, Governor Hochul made the announcement that New York Hemp Farmers can now apply, through a special website, to obtain a conditional license to grow adult-use cannabis.

Do the Hemp Farmers need to have already been growing hemp to be able to apply?

To apply for the conditional license, New York State hemp farmers must have been an authorized industrial hemp research partner for the Department of Agriculture and Markets, cultivating hemp for its non-intoxicating cannabinoid content for at least two of the past four years and in good standing as of December 31, 2021.

How much cannabis will a farmer be able to grow with this cannabis license in New York State?

How much will you be able to grow with this license? Farmers will be able to grow one acre of flowering canopy, or 25,000 square-feet of green house space with 20 grow lights.

Ok, is there any other 'Catch' to this conditional grow license in New York State?

Those with a conditional grow license will also "participate in a social equity mentorship program where they provide training in cannabis cultivation and processing for social and economic equity partners, preparing them for potential roles in the industry."

For more information about this conditional license, click here.

