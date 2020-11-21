NYS DEC Encourages Venison Donations

When most of us are thinking about putting turkeys on the table the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYS DEC) has Venison on their mind. It is deer hunting season in the Hudson Valley and chances are there will be deer meat that goes to waste. Before you cast off your excess venison consider donating it to help fight food insecurity.

This week the NYS DEC shared in a press release that each year hunters contribute nearly 40 tons of venison to help needy families. The DEC has partners in this effort. The Venison Donation Coalition and Feeding New York State help get the venison to where it needs to go.

If you are a hunter who would like to help there are many things you can do. You can donate a deer or part of one, You can support a local food panty with a monetary donation or you can make a cash donation directly to the Venison Donation Coalition. By donating money to the Venison Donation Coalition you are helping with the cost of processing donated deer meat. You can make your donation when you purchase your hunting license.

There are 3 processors near the Hudson Valley

Food Bank of the Hudson Valley is part of the program

Be safe this hunting season and if you know someone who is hunting this season make sure they know that they can donate unwanted venison to help people in our communities that are struggling this fall to make ends meet.