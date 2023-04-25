Police say an early morning chase on the New York State Thruway reached extremely dangerous speeds, as a suspect allegedly tried to escape.

According to authorities, this was a case where the pursuit actually had to be called off initially, due to concern over public safety.

New York State Police Pursue Man on Thruway

New York State Police said in a press release that they attempted to stop a vehicle on I-87 for traffic violations during the early morning of April 17. Troopers say the vehicle refused to pull over, and the pursuit was initiated.

State police said the 57-year-old Albany man reached speeds over 120 MPH on the Thruway, during the chase.

State police called off the chase, though they found the vehicle a short time later pulling into an Albany residence.

New York State police say the man is now being charged with Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree, plus other vehicle and traffic law violations.

