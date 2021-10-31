NY Attorney General Alerts Parents of Deceiving Snack Packaging

With Halloween this weekend, candy and treats are top of mind. However, the New York State Attorney Generals Office is warning candy lovers about "deceiving snack packaging."

In a press release, NY Attorney General Letitia James is alerting parents about "products that are deceptively designed to look like standard snack foods and candy, but actually contain high levels of cannabis and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)."

Attorney General James writes:

These unregulated and deceptive cannabis products will only confuse and harm New Yorkers, which is why they have no place in our state. It is essential that we limit their access to protect our communities and, more specifically, our children. In light of an increase in accidental overdoses among children nationwide, it is more vital than ever that we do everything we can to curb this crisis and prevent any further harm, or even worse, death. My office is committed to preventing the sale of these products and protecting the wellbeing of all New Yorkers. I urge everyone to remain vigilant against these products and to report these harmful items to my office immediately.”

Packaging for these THC-infused products looks extremely similar to the original products, with a THC label in the corner. The Attorney General's office states that while NY "legalized adult-use cannabis earlier this year" products for non-medical use are not being sold legally.

According to the AG's office, a normal serving of an edible cannabis product should contain 5 milligrams of THC. Products like the lookalike Cheetos brand contain 600 milligrams of THC.

ABC7 NY reports that in Connecticut in 2020, Poison Control "received 88 calls in 2020 regarding child exposure to edible marijuana, and 58 calls in the first seven months of 2021."

If you have come across products like the ones pictures above the New York State Attorney General's Officer urges you to contact them by submitting a complaint form online or calling (800) 428-9071.

