I am not much for going under ground. I don't even like to ride the subway but a place like Howe Caverns is very different. It is a favorite place for people to visit when they are in the Hudson Valley and the Catskills. It is an amazing example of mother nature and the planet we live on and today the two put on quite the show. I definitely couldn't have taken the video below.

Howe Caverns shared a video on their Facebook page today that answers what they claim to be an often asked question, What is it like in the Cavern in the rain? According to their post people often wonder if the rain will affect the tour or the boat ride.

Their answer was most of the time it doesn't affect the tours at all but the Nor'easter that blew through today (October 26, 2021) has resulted in them closing the cavern until the water recedes. Howe Caverns shared a video of water gushing down the stairs inside the cavern.

As part of our safety procedures and protocol, we constantly monitor the water levels in the cave and on the lake. Heavy torrential rains, depending on existing ground conditions, can cause the cave to flood. Today, we got to see Mother’s Nature handiwork. (Howe Caverns via Facebook)

They went on to explain that their is a whole procedure they go through when this type of water event happens in the caverns. The water today was actually running throughout the whole cave.

This is the video Howe Caverns posted of the rushing water.

Right now in celebration of Halloween Howe Caverns has their Howe Caverns the Underworld haunted tour underway. They want to reassure guest that the water is already clearing out so the the last two nights Friday October 29th and Saturday October 30th will go off without a problem. You can still get tickets at howescary.com.

