Popular Menu Item from Red Lobster Now Offered as Ready to Bake

We are all guilty of it. Going to a particular restaurant because there is that one food item we can't live without.

Imagine if you could get that item at your local grocery store which means you could have it anytime your heart desired. Many national restaurants offer some of their specialty items in the frozen food sections of our favorite supermarkets. I have seen everything from TGI Friday Wings to P.F. Chang's Pot Stickers.

Yesterday (October 25, 2021) Red Lobster joined the list of national restaurants now offering a menu item to the public outside of the restaurant. They announced that they would be making their famously delicious Cheddar Bay Biscuits available customers at area Walmart Stores. You can now buy and take home to enjoy when you want with whatever you want Red Lobster's Cheddar Bay Biscuits.

Red Lobster via Facebook 10-3-2021

You no longer have to order them from Red Lobster, you can now store them in your frig. There is a catch though, these amazingly delicious biscuits are only available at Walmart. So that means if you don't have a Walmart as close as your local Red Lobster it still maybe easier to get them at the the restaurant as oppose to retail.

Now in case you are thinking, wait I have seen Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuits in stores before. You would be correct. However, that is the Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuit Mix not the actual product already made then frozen a sold as a ready to bake item.

So what is in a Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuit?

Just nine simple ingredients including flour, butter and of course cheddar cheese. Allrecipes.com has posted what appears to be the official recipe, it actually carries the trademark.

How many of these national restaurants have items you wish you could get at your local grocery?

