Newburgh Woman Dies After Vehicle Hit By Deer

In a very sad story that happened here in the Hudson Valley, a young woman lost her life after a deer struck the windshield of her vehicle. State police say the accident happened Monday early afternoon on 9W near the Town of Lloyd. The story is quite intense, as it serves of a reminder of all the very random things drivers have to be on the lookout for when on the road.

The details of the freak accident reveal that the deer actually hit another vehicle first. New York State Police say the truck was going south on 9W, when it hit the deer and sent it flying into the windshield of another car traveling in the opposite direction.

The deer was thrown airborne into the opposite lane and struck a 2001 Subaru Legacy that was traveling north on State Route 9W. The deer went through the windshield and back window of the Legacy, police say.

The victim is 23-year-old Toni Redner, of Newburgh, who was a passenger in the vehicle. The driver, 25-year-old, Sean Boles suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Both were transported to Mid Hudson Regional Hospital.

This is an especially active time of year for deer-related accidents, with September through November being the peak months. When the National Insurance Crime Bureau went through their accident claim data from 2017, they found that a number of New York cities and towns had quite a few claims. In fact, Middletown, Newburgh, Warwick, and Monroe all made the top ten in the state when it came to accidents caused by deer.