The City of Newburgh's mayor is touting what he calls a historic turnaround for the city.

Newburgh Mayor Torrance Harvey made the case in an end-of-year update on social media.

Newburgh Mayor Says City Has Turned Around From The Brink Of Bankruptcy

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Harvey took office in April 2018. He says when he took office, the city was on the brink of bankruptcy and under state fiscal oversight, with high crime and hundreds of vacant properties.

Harvey says the state's fiscal oversight is officially over. He added the State Comptroller has given the city its top fiscal health score, a zero fiscal stress score, five years in a row.

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He also says Moody's upgraded the city to an A1 bond rating. The tax base has grown from $871 million to $1.3 billion, according to Harvey. He cites a 36 percent rise in home values and a 72 percent drop in unemployment.

Projects Completed Or Underway

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Harvey points to a completed $32 million sewer project and the $15 million Delano-Hitch Aquatic Center. The pool opened in May 2025 and was paid for with federal and state money at no cost to city taxpayers.

A $46 million downtown hotel is under construction. He also credits the $75 million Career Technical Education Center at Newburgh Free Academy, which he says the city helped support.

The Newburgh Landing dock on the waterfront is set to begin construction in 2027, pending state permits. Harvey also says the city will soon bid out a reinterment project at Downing Park for a Black burial ground, using $1.9 million in reserves.

The city's lead pipe program has replaced lines for more than 200 residents for free, he says. It is backed by nearly $3 million in funding.

Affordable Housing

Harvey says three affordable housing projects total 311 units. One has been completed, and he says all were built on vacant land. A 55-unit market-rate project is also moving forward in the west end.

The projects add tax revenue and avoid displacement, he notes.

Newburgh Illuminated Returning

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He also dropped major news that will please Newburgh residents. The beloved Newburgh Illuminated Festival is also returning.

"The Illuminated Festival 2027 is BACK in FULL SWING," Harvey wrote in his Facebook post.

More details about the return of Newburgh Illuminated haven't been announced.

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