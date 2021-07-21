Police believe a love triangle in Newburgh led to a woman viciously stabbing another woman.

On Monday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced an Orange County Grand Jury handed up an indictment charging 22-year-old Ariana Sanchez of Newburgh with crimes including attempted murder.

The charges were in connection with a stabbing of a woman in the City of Newburgh last month. It is alleged that on June 19, at approximately 1:45 PM, Sanchez repeatedly stabbed another woman multiple times, including in the chest, back and leg near Lake Street in the City of Newburgh.

Police are looking into reports that the stabbing was over a man. Anyone with information concerning the incident is urged to contact the City of Newburgh Police Department.

“Those who use weapons and violence to settle disputes deserve severe punishment,” Hoovler said. “ Violence on our streets, whether from knives or guns, can simply not be tolerated. My office will continue to seek lengthy prison terms for those who engage in such violence.”

The indictment charges Sanchez with attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon. Sanchez is currently being held in Orange County Jail in lieu of bail that had been set in the amount of $100,000 cash or $100,000 partially secured bond or $250,000 unsecured bond.

Sanchez faces 25 years in prison if convicted on the attempted murder charge.

