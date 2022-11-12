A group of Newburgh businesses and organizations are once again teaming up for a great cause as we head into the colder months and holiday season. Back for 2022, the Newburgh Armory has announced their plans for the annual holiday coat drive, with a little help from neighboring businesses and friends Newburgh Brewing Company and Billy Joe's Ribworks. Last year more than 700 donations poured in during the event, and it's once again time for the Hudson Valley to step up to help keep others warm this winter.

Newburgh Armory, Newburgh Brewing, & Billy Joe's Ribworks Team Up Again For Holiday Coat Drive

Officially underway for 2022, the annual Holiday Coat Drive is driven by the Newburgh Armory, Newburgh Brewing Company, and Billy Joe's Ribworks. The event runs from now until December 11th with several Orange County based donation locations. All donations received from this year's drive will benefit the Newburgh Armory Unity Center, 'who aims to be an effective agent of change to the residents of the City of Newburgh and Newburgh Enlarged City School District.'

Paul Halayko, President and COO of Newburgh Brewing Company shared the following about this year's annual coat drive:

We know that lots of families are struggling. And if a new warm coat can help ease that struggle even a little bit, then we want to do everything we can to help. And Billy Joe’s Ribworks feels exactly the same way. A warm coat this winter season can make a world of difference to so many families in need.

Heres How & Where To Donate A Coat

There are a number of ways for people to donate a coat that will help to warm someone who could use a little help this year, and even net you a little something in return:

Drop off at the Newburgh Armory Unity Center (321 South William Street

Newburgh, NY 12550)

(321 South William Street Newburgh, NY 12550) Drop off at Billy Joe's Ribworks (26 Front Street Newburgh, NY 12550) Each donation at Billy Joe's will receive an order of FREE fried pickles!

Drop off at Newburgh Brewing Company (88 South Colden Street, Newburgh, NY 12550) Each donation at Newburgh Brewing will receive a free pint of beer!

Leave your coat donation out at the address where you are having your Newburgh Brewing Company beer delivered and they'll pick up the donation AND leave you a complimentary 16oz pint glass (you just have to let Newburgh Brewing know you're leaving a donation when you place your order)

To learn more about the Newburgh Armory and their involvement opportunities and services, click here.

