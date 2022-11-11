DEC Issues Special Warning to Hudson Valley Hikers This Weekend

It's no wonder why hikers from all across the country flock to the Hudson Valley. Countless miles of gorgeous trails lead to incomparable views in every season. This weekend, however, may be particularly dangerous, warns the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYS DEC). It's all thanks to Daylight Saving time.

What Does Daylight Saving Have to Do with Hiking?

Daylight saving is one of those traditions that just doesn't seem to make sense. Our clocks "spring forward" for daylight saving in March and "fall back" when it ends in November. It's also one one of the culprits of our shortened winter days, with the sun setting before many of us are even off work. That's where the DEC's warning come into play.

Tips for Daylight Saving Hiking

"The first full weekend without Daylight Savings Time is upon us... be sure to plan ahead, pack a dedicated light source", began a recent post from the NYS DEC. "Last weekend [had] several rescues due to inadequate light – bring a headlamp or flashlight to avoid the same result", they suggested. They also offered several other tips for weekend hiking.



What to Pack for a New York Day Hike

While some tips (like packing a flashlight) were specifically aimed at hikers still adjusting to the time change, others are just common sense for explorers. They included suggestions to pack extra food, water and even extra layers to account for the temperature drop when the sun sets. Preparation is key, but we may not need to deal with daylight saving much longer.

Is Daylight Saving Ending?

It made headlines earlier in the year when the Unites States senate approved a measure to keep daylight saving all year long. The proposal, which has yet to be officially approved, would take effect in November 2023, where we would not fall back, and the sun would stay in the sky an hour later in the evening.

Looking for an exciting local hike? Check out the Catskill journey below that includes two plane crash sites, and keep scrolling to see more winter weather hiking tips.

